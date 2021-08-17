EDGAR – The seventh annual softball tournament among law enforcement to raise money for law enforcement and Fire/EMS organizations will be held Sept. 18 and 19 in Edgar.

The Marathon County Battle of the Badges Softball Tournament has raised money in past years for such organizations as the Wisconsin Fire and EMS Memorial, Wisconsin Law Enforcement of Valor, COPS (Concerns of Police Survivors) and the Never Forgotten Honor Flight. This year, the fundraising goal is $14,000, which will be donated to the Wisconsin Fire and EMS Memorial in Wisconsin Rapids.

The event will be held at the Edgar Seasoned Veterans Diamonds, 301 E. Lutz St. in Edgar. It will start at 9 a.m. both days. An opening ceremony will be held at 8 a.m. Sept. 18.

For more information or to make a donation, visit the Marathon County Battle of the Badges Facebook page or email the Marathon County Battle of the Badges Committee at battleofbadgesmarathonco@gmail.com.