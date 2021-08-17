MERRILL – Gazebo Nights at Normal Park will feature a special concert that pays tribute to health care workers, front line workers and emergency responders on Aug. 19. The concert will begin at 6 p.m.

The concert will feature Wisconsin’s own Franki Moscato, a singer/songwriter and actress who was a golden ticket winner on “American Idol.” Moscato, who is 19 and from Oshkosh, is known for her past work honoring war veterans and their families. She has sung the “National Anthem” prior to Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Bucks games and has also performed at the White House in front of the president and vice-president of the United States.

Moscato will feature her traditional selection of oldies during the concert along with selections that pay tribute to those who gave so much during our national coronavirus pandemic.

Normal Park is at 600 N. Center Ave. A local warmup band begins playing at 5 p.m. Les & Jim’s, 1208 N. Center Ave., is the rain site.