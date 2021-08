WAUSAU – YWCA Wausau will offer two Babysitting Rocks! courses from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 11 and Oct. 28 at 613 N. Fifth St.

During this one-day class, students will learn how to respond to emergencies, basic first aid, age appropriate games and activities, how to make good decisions under pressure, strategies to care of infants and young children, how to communicate with children and parents, and more.

To register, visit https://babysittingrocksyw.eventbrite.com.