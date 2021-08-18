Hi! I’m Bailey!

I’m 9 years young and ready to find my new BFF! I have known a few houses in my lifetime, but I’m ready to find one that will stick. I think they call it your forever home? I’ve seen some of the younger pups leave as soon as they came in and it makes me a little worried that I will get overlooked. I promise you, though, that I have just as much play left in me as a puppy!

Staff members say I’d make a good shotgun rider and I promise to be the best sidekick out there, so you should call HSMC and ask about me. I promise I’m worth it!

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.