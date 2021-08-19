WAUSAU – After more than a year of canceled live performances and festivals, bluegrass musicians are once again taking the stage. At 10 a.m. today, Aug. 20, Wisconsin Public Radio’s “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert welcomes Art Stevenson and Dale Reichert of Highwater, along with Stef Lee and Jimer of Sloppy Joe, to share their latest work in advance of two upcoming bluegrass festivals – Bluegrass in the Pines and Jackpine Jamboree.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, and 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.