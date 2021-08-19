Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.
Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of people accused of minor infractions or photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances.
If charges are dropped, photos will be removed upon request.
All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are public record.
Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.
Daniel C. Guillaume, 32, of Schofield. Aug. 18, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia Anthony A. Klabunde, 46, of Hatley. Aug. 18, 2021: Aggravated battery by use of a dangerous weapon, battery, disorderly conduct, bail jumping Andre J. Kelly, 46, of Schofield. Aug. 17, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine Briana M. Butterfield, 30, of Lac Du Flambeau. Aug. 12, 2021: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of narcotics with intent to deliver, manufacture or deliver Schedule I, II narcotics, possession of narcotic drugs, bail jumping Christopher B. Galavan, 36, of Wausau. Aug. 17, 2021: Bail jumping Damien A. Martinez, 44, of Wausau. Aug. 18, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping Jacob G. Ring, 30, of Wausau. Aug. 19, 2021: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine, second or subsequent offense, bail jumping, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia WANTED: James M. Begay, 32, of Green Bay. Arrest warrant issued Aug. 18, 2021: Sex registry violation – repeater Joshua C. Wells, 40, of Mosinee. Aug. 17, 2021: Bail jumping Kendale Sims, 31. Aug. 17, 2021: Bail jumping – repeater WANTED: Terrell L. Smith, 27, of Kronenwetter. Arrest warrant issued Aug. 19, 2021: Theft, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse, bail jumping – repeater Parnell D. Brown, 36, of Weston. Aug. 12, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia Nou Xiong, 39, of Anchorage, Alaska. Aug. 13, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon Nicholas S. Viergutz, 23, of Stevens Point. Aug. 16, 2021: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct – repeater Bladimir Caballero, 30, of Wausau. Aug. 19, 2021: Sex registry violation – repeater Nicole R. Charnowski, 28, of Schofield. Aug. 19, 2021: Retail theft, bail jumping Porscha R. Young, 30. Aug. 19, 2021: Forgery-uttering, bail jumping – repeater Pa Chia Xiong, 23, of Wausau. Aug. 19, 2021: Retail theft, bail jumping Erin L. Broome, 40, of Weston. Aug. 17, 2021: Retail theft, bail jumping Dylan M. Hanson, 27, of Merrill. Aug. 19, 2021: Burglary of a building or dwelling, credit card fraud
