By Shereen Siewert

A Wausau-area child who suffered a traumatic brain injury is clinging to life as detectives with the Everest Metro Police Department continue their investigation into suspected child abuse.

EMPD Chief Clay Schulz said officers were notified on Aug. 15 of a 5-year-old child at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield who had sustained a brain injury.

An investigation was initiated by the Everest Metro Detective Bureau to determine the cause of the injuries to the child. During the course of the investigation, probable cause was developed that led to the arrest of the child’s parents. Prosecutors say the child suffered a skull fracture, bleeding on the brain and elevated levels of both alcohol and Tylenol in her bloodstream. She is in a medically-induced coma with limited chances of survival, police said.

The parents of the child, Jonathan Stolp and Sumitra Stolp, of Weston, were arrested on recommended charges Physical Abuse of a Child: Recklessly Causing Bodily Harm, Child Neglect and Obstructing an Officer. Both suspects are being held in the Marathon County Jail on $75,000 cash bonds.

The next scheduled court appearance will be September 1.

Schulz said the investigation is continuing.