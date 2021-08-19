CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — A second teenage boy has been arrested in a shooting that killed a Wisconsin teen who was staying at a relative’s home in a Cleveland suburb.

The 16-year-old turned himself in around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Cleveland Heights Police Department, authorities said. That came four days after a 14-year-old suspect was picked up by Medina police and taken to a juvenile detention center.

The two teens are each charged as juveniles with aggravated murder, murder, attempted murder, felonious assault and improper discharge into a home. Their names have not been released, and it’s not known if Cuyahoga County prosecutors will seek to try either boy as an adult.

Authorities have said at least two shots were fired into the Cleveland Heights home on Aug. 9. Investigators initially believed the shots came from the backyard of a nearby home, but later determined that it wasn’t a random attack.

London Hill, 13, of Milwaukee, was inside the home when he was struck in the neck by one shot. He was taken to a hospital but died there a short time later.

Authorities have said the shooting occurred at his aunt’s home, where he and his mother were visiting. The boy’s mother, aunt and two cousins were also in the home when the shooting occurred, but they were not hit and did not suffer any injuries.

Authorities have not disclosed a possible motive for the shooting.