The two people shot by a Marathon County Sheriff’s deputy after an exchange of gunfire remain hospitalized as of Thursday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

The shooting happened the night of Aug. 13 in the village of Maine.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., a Marathon County deputy sheriff observed a vehicle parked at a car dealership near County Rd. WW that had eluded a Lincoln County deputy sheriff attempting to stop the driver for a speeding violation. Police say the Marathon County deputy sheriff gave verbal commands to the driver, who did not comply.

One person, a man, got out of the driver’s side of the vehicle and shot at the deputy sheriff who then returned fire. A woman remained in the vehicle, unknown to the deputy sheriff until right before driver opened fire on the deputy.

The deputy immediately rendered aid to both people who were shot, DOJ officials said.

Both the man and woman were transported to area hospitals. Their names and ages have not been released.

The deputy sheriff was not injured, and no other injuries were reported.

The involved officer is Marathon County Deputy Sheriff Nathan Olig. He has been in law enforcement for approximately 12 years.

DCI is leading this investigation and was assisted by the Wausau Police Department, Wausau Fire & EMS, and Wisconsin State Patrol. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Marathon County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is currently available.