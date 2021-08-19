By Shereen Siewert

Jurors have found a 22-year-old Wausau man not guilty of first-degree attempted homicide in connection with the August 2020 shooting of a 61-year-old man on the city’s northeast side.

Andrew Falkowski was charged in September 2020 and was acquitted of all charges during a four day jury trial that ended Thursday.

Jurors deliberated for five hours before delivering the verdict, one day earlier than the trial was expected to end. Falkowski was also acquitted of discharging a firearm toward a person from a vehicle and of second- degree attempted homicide.

The shooting was reported in the early morning hours of Aug. 27, 2020 when a man with a gunshot wound knocked on the door of a home in the 600 block of Spring Street in Wausau and asked for help after being shot.

The victim survived his injuries.

Falkowski was taken into custody at about 10 a.m. the following day at at a Summit Lake home in the 9500 block of County Road B in the town of Upham and transported to the Marathon County Jail.

Falkowski is facing unrelated charges in Marathon County Circuit Court that will be tried separately.