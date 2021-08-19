Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Ted Steebs and Destiny Pelky announce the birth of their daughter Ellie Suzette, born at 4:34 p.m. Aug. 10, 2021. Ellie weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces.

Kory and Whitney Seubert announce the birth of their daughter Kiersten Lee, born at 3:14 p.m. Aug. 6, 2021. Kiersten weighed 5 pounds, 10 ounces.

Brandon and Sara Seubert announce the birth of their son Oliver James, born at 5:15 p.m. Aug. 6, 2021. Oliver weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces.

Matthew and Amanda Gates announce the birth of their daughter Mya Lucille, born at 9:04 p.m. Aug. 2, 2021. Mya weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces.

Anthony Panetta and Alex Eades announce the birth of their son Nico Aaron, born at 6:31 a.m. July 31, 2021. Nico weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces.

Nathan and Jennifer Thums announce the birth of their son Graysen Andrew, born at 3:44 p.m. Aug. 9, 2021. Graysen weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces.

Nicolas Stamm and Alicia Reedy-Stamm announce the birth of their daughter Alexandria May, born at 5:23 a.m. Aug. 15, 2021. Alexandria weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces.

Brandon and Megan Rothmeyer announce the birth of their daughter Rylee Rae, born at 7:20 a.m. Aug. 16, 2021. Rylee weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces.

Cody and Kate Florek announce the birth of their daughter Freya Vivian, born at 1:54 p.m. Aug. 13, 2021. Freya weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces.