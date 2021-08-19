

WAUSAU – The final Boston Marathon qualifying race, the 11th annual Wausau Marathon, will be held Aug. 21 in the Wausau area and brings with it a record number of participants from across the United States.

“We will be maxing out and reaching record numbers for this year’s event,” said co-race directors Nick Ockwig and Jodi Maguire. The marathon and half marathon will have runners from Florida, Texas, Tennessee, New York, California and others.

The 26.2-mile Wausau Marathon course will wind through Wausau, Weston, Kronenwetter, Rothschild and Rib Mountain, and was certified by USA Track & Field for distance. Racing begins at 7 a.m. in Marathon Park.

MyTeam Triumph at starting line of 2019 Wausau Marathon. Photo courtesy Wausau/Central Wisconsin Sports Authority.

MyTeam Triumph will once again participate in the Wausau Marathon, enhancing the health and well-being of people with disabilities. For more information about MyTeam Triumph, visit www.myteamtriumph.org.



The public is welcome to cheer for athletes from the park or along the course.

Bib pickup will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 20 under the tent at Marathon Park.

More information is available at www.wausaumarathon.org.