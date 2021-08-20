By Shereen Siewert

Two people are dead after a crash Friday in the Portage County town of Linwood, officials said.

The crash scene was found at about 7:20 a.m. along West River Drive by two passersby. Portage County Sheriff’s authorities say the motorcycle driver was traveling southbound, about a half mile north of Blue Heron Drive, missed a curve and crashed into a tree.

A man and woman, both of the town of Linwood, were ejected from the motorcycle and died at the scene. The time of the crash remains unclear.

West River Drive was closed between Rocky Run Drive and Blue Heron Drive for more than two hours while crews investigated the crash.

Portage County Sheriff’s deputies were assisted by Portage County Ambulance, Rudolph Fire Department, Rudolph Emergency Medical Responders, Stevens Point Fire Department, Portage County Medical Examiner’s Department, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The crash remains under investigation by the Portage County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Wisconsin State Patrol’s Technical Reconstruction Unit.

The names of the crash victims are not being released at this time.