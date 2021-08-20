Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured Wausau business is Simons Dental, a locally-owned and operated office dedicated to supporting their patients’ well being and self esteem. Dr. Keith Simons, DDS, calls himself a “smile-maker” for a reason – he understands that for some people, going to the dentist can be extremely stressful. His “judgement-free” philosophy means that patients can completely avoid the anxiety that comes with a dental visit by knowing they’ll receive gentle, honest dental care in a comfortable and uplifting environment. Simons Dental, 205 W. Bridge St., Suite 103 in Wausau, isn’t a chain owned by a large corporation. This is a local dental office with a personable, professional, principled and patient-oriented staff that takes a collaborative and conservative approach to care, with personalized treatment plans to fit each patient’s needs. What makes Simons Dental different? Read on to learn more!

Dr. Keith Simons, DDS

Q: When was your business established, and what prompted you to start?

The business was established in September 2020, and I was selected as a successor by Dr. Michael Hill. I grew familiar with the idea of a small, locally-owned and patient-oriented dental practice in my time before becoming a dentist in my home town of De Pere. After five years in group practice, five years in public health – in conjunction with serving for the National Health Service Corp. – this was an opportunity to follow a lifelong goal.

Q: Tell us about your business. What products or services do you offer?

Our office offers general dentistry services for all ages with all services, from preventive exams to emergency services, crowns, oral cancer screenings, tooth extractions, teeth whitening and more. We take a conservative approach to dental treatment to suit our patients’ needs in the best way possible. In dentistry, there are a wide range of patient treatments, and each patient is unique. The most important aspects rely on understanding a patient’s goals and expectations, and making sure patients are educated to understand treatment options for a favorable outcome. We also offer continuity in care. I am the only providing dentist on staff, and familiarity with our team is important to our patients. We also pride ourselves in our consistency in diagnosis.

Q: What makes your business unique? What sets you apart?

A comfortable, positive office experience where our loyal patients feel at ease to seek dental care and an office where our team-oriented and passionate employees find inspiration and enjoyment of their work. I feel our office is unique in that we inspire our patients as much as they affect our lives and inspire us in return. It is a very rewarding feeling and I’m excited to be a part of it.

Q: What do you love most about your job? What drew you to this work?

I was drawn to this work through the dovetailing of two separate interests and skill sets – science and art. I was always interested in studying the “why and how” of science, especially biology. But I always enjoyed drawing and sculpture, too. The joy of making something with my hands, such as woodworking and home remodeling, and the reward of changing someone’s life is a working combination for me. Whether it is restoring oral health to improve everyday function, like chewing or speech, or restoring a smile to gain confidence and outlook on life’s opportunities, I love what I do and I’m proud to do it.

Q: What are you most proud of accomplishing?

Establishing a locally-rooted, community-oriented dental office based on core family principles. I’m also proud of staying true to a vision that has been established in the beginning of my career, when I moved to the Wausau area 10 years ago.

Q: What are your hopes and dreams for the future? Where do you see your business in five years? 10?

Continuing to serve our patients in the best possible way. We are dedicated to our customers and will do everything we can to provide the vest dental care using the best materials and techniques in dentistry today. We use the very latest in dental technology and the most advanced skills and services. We’ll continue to focus on ensuring our patients receive a remarkable, relaxing experience in an environment that feels like a strong, supportive family. We are always searching out the latest and newest technology, high quality materials and minimally invasive techniques and will always strive to grow better within. Our down-to-earth approach will never change.

Connect with Simons Dental

205 W Bridge St – Ste 103

Wausau, WI 54401

Phone: (715) 842-3704

205 W Bridge St – Ste 103
Wausau, WI 54401
Phone: (715) 842-3704