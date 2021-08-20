ROTHSCHILD — The first annual Central Wisconsin Manufacturing Expo will be held Sept. 30 at the Central Wisconsin Convention & Expo Center, 10101 Market St. in Rothschild.

Geared toward the public, industry leaders and manufacturers alike, the event will feature exhibitors, keynote speakers, breakout sessions, networking and prizes.

Industry leaders Wilson Jones, Kurt Bauer and Matt Kirchner will talk about

challenges facing Wisconsin today and successes for the future.

Prices start at $75 and include breakfast and lunch. Various tiers of participation are available, from diamond sponsor to attendee. For more information and to register, visit www.cwimamfg.com.

