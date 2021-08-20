WAUSAU — Nominations for the 2021 Athena Leadership Awards will be accepted by the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce through 3 p.m. Aug. 27.

The recipients will be named at an awards program on Nov. 3 at Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center in Rothschild.

The Athena Leadership Award and the Athena Young Professional Leadership Award are presented to women or men in recognition of their professional excellence, community service and for actively assisting women in their attainment of professional excellence and leadership skills.

Kristine Gilmore, Superintendent at D.C. Everest Area School District, was named the recipient of the 2020 Athena Leadership Award.

Mindy Hoppe, owner and interior designer at Design Theory 19, was named the recipient of the 2020 Athena Young Professional Leadership Award.

To nominate an individual, use this form.

For more information or to register, visit WausauChamber.com.