WAUSAU- Registration for United Way of Marathon County’s 12th annual Turkey Trot is now open. This year’s event will be held in person on Nov. 25.

The race will begin at 8:30 a.m. from the Footlocker.com/Eastbay parking lot, 111 S. First Ave., Wausau, and once again benefits the Marathon County Hunger Coalition, which distributed 3.6 million pounds of food across Marathon County in 2020.

For more information about the race, follow the Facebook page or visit

unitedwaymc.org/turkey-trot/.