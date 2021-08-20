Dale Myers

Dale Myers (1954-2021) died peacefully in his sleep at Aspirus Wausau Hospital on August 14, 2021. He graduated from Hamilton High School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. As a teenager, he worked at McDonald’s then to other jobs that hired young people. Later, in search of a warmer climate, he and a friend moved to Arizona where he test drove cars in the mountains and worked as a security guard. He eventually retired in upper Michigan.

He is survived by his parents, Howard and Sylvia Myers; siblings, Joy Myers, Holly Kaczmarek, Gary Myers, Lisa Buchko, Cari (Tod) Enger and Jon Myers; many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Dale faced life with unshakeable optimism. He was a regular church goer, enjoyed children, listening to music from the many albums he collected and word search puzzles. He was a kind and dependable man.

God was very close to Dale and put people in their needed place to help him throughout his life!

A private family service is planned.

May God rest his soul and enclose him in His arms….

Carolyn Jean Farrell

Carolyn Jean Farrell, 71, Wausau, died Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Carolyn was born May 12, 1950 in Oshkosh to Frances (Grosskopf) and the late Lawrence Heise. Throughout her life, she worked in the billing departments of various health care organizations. Carolyn was always a very hard-working person, and her resolve to work persisted even when she was not feeling her best.

Carolyn was a very determined person who enjoyed talking about politics and religion, and sharing her views. Her dependable drive meant that if she said she would do something, she would. She was very dedicated to her family and friends. She loved being a grandmother and supporting her grandkids during their various extra-curricular activities. Carolyn was an avid collector of many things. She loved watching the Green Bay Packers, knitting, sewing, and reading. Playing slots was another pastime she enjoyed. Some of her favorite times were spent at The Jewel watching her wildlife “pets”.

Carolyn is survived by her children, Rachel (Tim) Helgerson, Gwendolyn (Kris) Salzwedel and Philip (Amy) Krolow; stepchildren, Shawn (Sara) Farrell and Erin (Justin) Pipgras; grandchildren, Eric (Deliece), Jacob (Cheyenne), Morgan (Chris), Mallory, Jackson, Xander, Porter, Chase, Teagan, Peyton, Piper and Elin; great-grandson, Jordan James; mother, Frances Heise; siblings, Kristine (Bill) Nutter, Jeanne (Bruce) Foster and Claire (Stan) Stanek, and many friends. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Donald Burr and Timothy Farrell and infant sister, Gretchen.

The memorial service for Carolyn will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 27, 2021 at Helke Funeral Home. Hospice Chaplain Jim Hartleben will be officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at helke.com.

Sincere appreciation goes to the Palliative Care team and staff at Aspirus Wausau Hospital for their compassionate care for Carolyn.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carolyn’s memory to the Aspirus Health Foundation – Palliative Care Department (425 Pine Ridge Boulevard, Wausau, WI 54401).

Susan L. Schulze

usan was born in Whitley, Kentucky on February 10, 1936 to Nina Stephens. She was adopted by Leslie C. and Gustava L. Stephens and was raised as a Kentuckian. She attended the University in Ohio to earn her teaching degree.



On July 8, 1955, Susan married O. Mitchell Waters in Jellico, Tennessee and settled Shelby, Ohio. She taught at Longfellow Elementary and Houston Elementary in Sidney, Ohio. Mitchell died on June 8, 1963.



Susan moved to Wisconsin to be near her mother, Nina. She resumed her teaching career here in the Midwest. Susan met and married Herbert H. Schulze. They exchanged wedding bands on November 14, 1964 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Susan taught until their son, Marc, arrived, returning to teaching a couple years later.



Susan’s professional career included teaching, banking, a case specialist at Pacific International; job placement specialist in Central Wisconsin; cashier at Good Will; and customer service at Country Freckles.



Susan is survived by her son, Marc (Sandy) in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Scottsdale, Arizona; Austin, Phoenix, Arizona; Kayelyn, Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin.



Susan was preceded in death by her parents and Herb.



A private burial was held. In Susan’s memory, please consider making a donation to cancer research or a charity holding special meaning to you.