By Shereen Siewert

A 56-year-old Greenville man is dead and three other people, including two young boys, suffered injuries and burns in a crash Friday near Wittenberg, officials said.

Shawano County deputies responded just before 5 p.m. to the single vehicle crash on Hwy. 29 and Hwy. 45 in the town of Wittenberg. Witnesses say the man was pulling a travel trailer westbound on Hwy. 29 and approaching the Hwy. 45 exit when a tire blew on the camper.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and trailer, leading to a rollover, police said. Fires sparked in both the vehicle and the camper.

Several passers-by stopped to help rescue three people from the burning vehicle. A 57-year-old Greenville woman and two young boys from Clintonville were airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

The degrees of their injuries have not been specified. The driver did not survive the crash.

Police say that based on eyewitness accounts and a preliminary investigation the cause of the crash is likely related to the tire blowout. Alcohol and speed do not appear factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

No names have been released.