One person is dead and another person is hospitalized after an ATV crash Saturday in the Lincoln County town of Harrison, officials said.

The crash was reported at about 8 p.m. on a public trail near Pine Lake Road. Police say the driver missed a curve and the ATV struck several trees before coming to rest.

A 58-year-old man died at the scene, while a 53-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The severity of her injuries was not specified.

Names are being withheld pending notification of relatives.

Police say speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash. Neither victim wore a helmet.