Response to COVID-19. For safety guidelines, see United Way of Marathon County’s website and the Volunteer Connection section at https://www.unitedwaymc.org/. Please adhere to all recommendations from the Federal Government, Center for Disease Control and Marathon County Health Department.

Outreach and Relationship Building: American Red Cross. The Red Cross is looking for people with leadership- and relationship-building skills. An ideal candidate has a deep understanding of his or her community and can assist the chapter executive in building capacity and ensure the community can respond to any emergency. The title of this position is called community volunteer leader. Contact Lee at lee.borofka@redcross.org for more information.

Health Equipment Sanitization & Restocking: Good News Project. Health equipment sanitization & restocking volunteers are needed weekly to assist with the turn-around of donated medical equipment. Items need to be sanitized, reassembled, and the coordination of inventory is required to meet ongoing client needs. We attempt to help volunteers find a 2–3-hour shift that fits best within their schedule during our regular business hours, Mon. – Fri. from 9-4. Good News Project requires COVID-19 vaccination card proof of all volunteers, interns and staff. Contact 715-843-5985 or susie@goodnewswi.com.

Kitchen Assistance. The Salvation Army. Help prepare and cook the lunch time meal along with clean up and prep for the next day meal. Volunteer one to five days a week. Contact 715-370-3431 or Colleen.hilber@usc.salvationarmy.org.

More Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com to find opportunities YOU can fill!

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Furniture Needed: North Central Health Care. In search of two new or gently used dressers. Contact 715-848-4450 or volunteer@norcen.org.

Pillows, Bedsheets, and Towels Needed: The Women’s Community. The Women’s Community is looking for new or lightly used pillows, full sheet sets, and towel sets and washcloths. Donations can be dropped off M-F between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at 3220 Hilltop Ave. in Wausau. Contact Allie at allie@womenscommunity.org or 715-842-5663 if you have a donation to make.

Source: United Way of Marathon County