Significant events reported to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending Aug. 23, 2021:

A 31 year old Tripoli man was arrested Wednesday evening on multiple felony charges including child neglect, causing harm; being a felon in possession of a firearm; possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

US Hwy 8 was the site of two crashes involving commercial motor vehicles last week. On Tuesday a Merrill man suffered minor injuries when the semi he was driving left the roadway and crashed near Old 8 Rd. The crash occurred at 7:10 PM and it took until after midnight to get the road fully opened. The driver refused medical transport. On Wednesday afternoon a fully loaded log truck left the roadway and overturned at County RD CC. The driver was trapped inside of the vehicle and had to be extricated by Tomahawk firefighters. It took six hours to clear the scene. Deputies stood by on Thursday while the logs were removed. The driver of the log truck was transported to Aspirus Sacred Heart with minor injuries. Tomahawk firefighters assisted at both crashes with traffic control for several hours.

A 21 year old Merrill man received minor injuries after his vehicle struck a power pole on Big Eddy Rd Tuesday evening in the Town of Pine River. He was cited for driving on a suspended license.

A 41 year old Mosinee man was arrested on charges of felony theft, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor bail jumping, and removing vehicle parts without the owner’s consent Wednesday afternoon after a deputy investigated a theft case in the Town of Tomahawk. The victim told the deputy he returned to a boat landing off of State Rd 86 after fishing and found someone had cut the catalytic converter off of his 2020 Ford truck. A second Mosinee man, age 61 will face similar charges.

A 28 year old Merrill man was arrested Thursday evening on a felony charge of fourth offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after a traffic crash on County Rd Q at Lake Rd in the Town of Scott. The driver was also charged with resisting/obstructing an officer.

A 63 year old Wausau woman was cited Saturday evening for driving while intoxicated after she struck a deputy’s patrol unit. The deputy was waiting at the stop sign at County Rd B and Gartmann Rd in the Town of Harrison when the driver turned onto the roadway striking the squad car in the process. The squad received little to no damage in the incident.

A 38 year old Tomahawk man was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct and a felony charge of strangulation/suffocation Sunday morning after a disturbance was reported in the Town of Bradley.

Five people reported striking deer last week. A Merrill man struck and killed a bear on County Rd C at County Rd G in the Town of Schley last Monday.