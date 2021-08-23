By Shereen Siewert

The two victims who died Friday in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash near Stevens Point have been identified as 52-year-old Dennis Willfahrt and 49-year-old Jueline Willfahrt, both of the town of Linwood.

The crash was discovered just after 7:15 a.m. along West River Drive in the town of Linwood, though the time of the crash has not been determined.

Police say the motorcycle was headed southbound about a half mile north of Blue Heron Drive when the driver missed a curve and crashed into a tree. Both victims were ejected from the motorcycle and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause and circumstances of the crash remain under investigation at this time, Portage County Sheriff Mike Lukas said.

West River Drive was closed between Rocky Run Drive and Blue Heron Drive for

about 2 1/2 hours while crews investigated the crash.

Portage County Sheriff’s deputies were assisted by Portage County Ambulance, Rudolph Fire Department, Rudolph Emergency Medical Responders, Stevens Point Fire Department, Portage County Medical Examiner’s Department, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.