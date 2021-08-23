MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin residents who get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the state between Aug. 20 and Labor Day will receive a $100 gift card, Gov. Tony Evers announced on Monday.

The reward being offered just as students are returning to school is the latest incentive in Wisconsin designed to entice those who have yet to be vaccinated to receive the shot. As of Monday, just over 50% of the state’s entire population and 61% of adults 18 and up were fully vaccinated, according to the state health department.

Many other states have offered similar programs to get more people vaccinated. Recently in Wisconsin, attendees at the state fair who got vaccinated received a free cream puff. More than 600 people took advantage of that promotion.

The $100 Visa gift card will be available to anyone age 12 and up who gets their first shot during the 18-day eligibility window that closes on Sept. 6. To receive the gift card, those being vaccinated will need to fill out an application form available at 100.wisconsin.gov. The cards will be mailed up to six weeks later.

Cases of COVID-19, hospitalizations and deaths caused by the more contagious delta variant have spiked in Wisconsin and across the country in recent weeks.