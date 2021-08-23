By Shereen Siewert

A 30-year-old Wausau man who was already wanted in Marathon County is behind bars again after special agents discovered more than 33,000 doses of meth in his backpack.

A warrant was issued in July for Jacob Ring after he failed to appear in court on a methamphetamine possession charge. Now, he faces charges of possession of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, manufacturing or delivering more than 50 grams of amphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping in three separate cases filed last week in Marathon County Circuit Court.

Agents with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation were surveilling Ring’s South 10th Avenue home on Friday, Aug. 13 when Ring spotted officers, dropped a backpack and ran, according to court documents. But Ring only ran for a few feet before dropping to the ground and being handcuffed.

Investigators say the backpack contained, among other items, about 338 grams of methamphetamine tucked into an inside sleeve of the bag. A typical dose of methamphetamine is just 0.1 grams of the drug, also called “one point,” according to public health officials. Officers also seized about $600, a digital scale, clear plastic tubing fashioned into a smoking device and an iPhone, court documents state.

During an initial appearance Aug. 19, Marathon County Circuit Judge LaMont Jacobson ordered Ring held on a $75,000 cash bond. He remains behind bars.

A preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday.