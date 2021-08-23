Veterans service organizations from the greater Wausau area along with the host Bull Falls Brewery organized the First Annual Veterans Tribute Celebration. The celebration was held at Bull Falls Brewery in Wausau on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

The event was attended by several hundred including veterans and their guests. The Veterans Tribute included military songs along with the service branch melodies with recognition to the Soldiers, Marines, Sailors, Airmen and Coast Guard Veterans in attendance.

The celebration also included Special Honors for three veterans and their families. Jerome Sudut, Army, WWII & Korea Congressional Medal of Honor recipient; Bernie Knippel, Air Force, Korea & Vietnam, 26 years of distinguished service, Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal with two bronze oak leaf clusters, Air Force Commendation Medal with three bronze leaf clusters; Jack Olson, Air Force, WWII & Korea, Purple heart and the Distinguished Flying Cross.

The Master of Ceremonies was Dave Kallaway and the music was provided by DJ Jim Yunek and the Bull Fall’s Brass Band. Food, refreshments and fellowship all added up to a very successful celebration.

Story and photos courtesy of Mike Heilmann