By Shereen Siewert

A 30-year-old woman who was wanted in Marathon, Portage and Brown Counties is behind bars on a $50,000 cash bond, the result of a months-long investigation into several near-fatal drug overdoses in Wausau.

In addition to the charges that led to arrest warrants filed against her, Briana Butterfield now faces multiple counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of narcotics with intent to deliver, manufacturing or delivering Schedule I or II narcotics and additional related charges. The latest case was filed Aug. 11 in Marathon County Circuit Court, about two weeks after she was questioned by officers in Wausau- allegedly with Fentanyl, methamphetamine, Gabapentin, THC and drug paraphernalia in her possession. She was arrested Aug. 10.

Butterfield was the subject of an intense investigation that began in early April by special agents with the Department of Criminal Investigation. Investigators say Butterfield sold thousands of dollars of Fentanyl-laced heroin to undercover officers, and to several Wausau residents who used the drugs and nearly died.

When selling the drugs to one agent, Butterfield allegedly admitted the heroin was “kinda potent” and said the buyer should “warn customers” about using the drugs, according to court documents.

Butterfield, who also goes by the name “Bee Miller,” lists a Lac Du Flambeau address but was living at a home in the 600 block of Chicago Avenue with a roommate while selling drugs to customers, police said. Several of the overdoses happened after the investigation was launched, according to police reports associated with the case.

Court records show Butterfield has been wanted in Brown County since August 2020, where she faces charges of child neglect, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping. Those charges date back to 2019. In Portage County, a judge issued an arrest warrant in June for Butterfield, who faces charges of attempted retail theft and failed to appear in court. She was also wanted in Marathon County on drug and bail jumping charges, court records show.

Circuit Judge Greg Huber will hear the case in Marathon County. A review hearing is set for Aug. 27.