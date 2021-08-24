WAUSAU – Taylor Jenkins Reid will talk about her latest book, “Malibu Rising,” during a headlining event at this year’s Central Wisconsin Book Festival. The event will be held beginning at 7 p.m. Sept. 25 on the Zoom app.

Reid currently has two books on the New York Times Best Sellers list – “Malibu Rising” and “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” which was published in 2017. Both novels, along with her 2019 best-seller “Daisy Jones & the Six,” are being adapted into limited series for streaming platforms like Hulu and Amazon Prime Video. Her 2016 novel, “One True Loves,” is also being adapted for film.

The festival will focus its chat with Reid on “Malibu Rising,” talk a bit about her other writing and those adaptations, and take audience questions. Reid will talk about some of her past releases and answer questions from those in attendance.

“Malibu Rising, released in June, focuses on the Riva siblings – Nina, Jay, Hud, and Kit – as they throw an annual party in Malibu in the summer of 1983. They’re all the children of a charismatic, ladies’ man crooner named Mick Riva, who abandoned them and their mother when they were children. Each sibling has something they’re hiding, either from each other or from themselves, and those secrets won’t remain unspoken for much longer.

This event is free and open to the public, and registration will be required to receive the event link. It is part of the 2021 Central Wisconsin Book Festival, happening Sept. 17-26 at various locations around central Wisconsin.

For more information, or to access the Zoom link for this event, visit https://www.mcpl.us/events/10542. For questions, call 715-261-7230. For a complete list of this year’s Central Wisconsin Book Festival events, visit www.mcpl.us/cwbf.