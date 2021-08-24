Pamela Fullerton, Penny Kleinhans, and Susan Reetz attended the Veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee group meeting at Denny’s in Rothschild on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

Photo: Left to right: Susan Reetz, Penny Kleinhans and Pamela Fullerton

Pamela and Penny spoke about their brother Army Captain Scott Robinson Alwin, a highly decorated Wisconsin Vietnam war helicopter pilot, and the documentary film underway to tell his story, and the story of those with whom he served.

Susan is the Writer, Director and Producer of the documentary. She is the owner and Chief Creative at Clear Focus Media, LLC in Weston. Pamela is the Associate Producer of the documentary and has a long career as an educator, attorney, and award-winning author.

Scott served five tours of duty during the Vietnam war and received numerous medals, including over 136 air medals, Silver Stars, Distinguished Flying Cross, and Purple Hearts for his bravery. Scott survived two helicopter crashes during his service in Vietnam only to be killed by a suicidal driver while on his way from his home in Wisconsin to the U.S. Army War College. To those who knew him, his legacy lives on.

For more information about the project please see the project website www.HonorInTheAir.com or contact Susan at Susan@ClearFocus.Media.

Story and photos courtesy of Mike Heilmann