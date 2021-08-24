Dr. Stephen Lewellis

WAUSAU – Dr. Stephen Lewellis, MD, PhD, has joined Aspirus Dermatology in Wausau, Aspirus announced recently.

Lewellis, a board-certified dermatologist, earned his medical degree at New York University Grossman School of Medicine, New York, New York. He completed his residency in dermatology at Stanford University, Stanford, California.

Lewellis practices general medical dermatology for patients of all ages. He is particularly drawn to treating young people who suffer with severe acne. He understands the psychosocial impact that acne can have on a person and enjoys guiding his patients to life-changing results.

Lewellis and his family are setting roots in central Wisconsin. His wife, a scientist who does research in pediatric oncology, was born and raised in the Wausau area.

Aspirus Dermatology is at 425 Pine Ridge Blvd., Wausau.