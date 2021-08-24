Book-of-the-Month Club: “Driving Miss Norma” by Tim Bauerschmidt

Sept. 1-30. Join the Athens staff and others for a discussion of Bauerschmidt’s tale of a cross-country road trip with his 90-year-old mother. Ongoing throughout September. Call 715-257-7292 for more info. (MCPL Athens)

Marathon City Book Club: “Miss Benson’s Beetle” by Rachel Joyce

Sept. 13, 5:45 p.m. Join the Marathon City Branch staff and other book lovers for an engaging discussion about a wide variety of books, including Joyce’s 2020 novel about the power of friendship and womanhood. Call 715-443-2775 for more info. (MCPL Marathon City)

Edgar Book Club: “Normal People” by Sally Rooney

Sept. 14, noon. The Edgar Branch book club is back! Join book lovers for an hour of engaging discussion and socializing outdoors at Scotch Creek Park in Edgar (weather permitting.) Call 715-352-2891 for more info. (Scotch Creek Park)

Hatley Book Club: “The Great Gatsby” by F. Scott Fitzgerald

Sept. 14, 1 p.m. Join the Hatley staff and other book lovers for an engaging monthly discussion about a wide variety of books. Call 715-446-3537 for more info. (MCPL Hatley)

Stratford Book Club: “102 Minutes” by Jim Dwyer and Kevin Flynn

Sept. 15, 1 p.m. This September marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the Stratford Book Club will read and discuss a book related to that unforgettable day, “102 Minutes.” Call 715-687-4420 for more info. (MCPL Stratford)

Virtual Mosinee Book Club: “A Stranger in the House” by Shari Lapena

Sept. 20, 2 p.m. Join the Mosinee Branch staff and other book lovers for an engaging, virtual discussion of our September book club selection, “A Stranger in the House” by Shari Lapena. Call 715-687-4420 for more info. (GoToMeeting, online)

