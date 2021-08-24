By Shereen Siewert

The Oneida County Sheriff on Tuesday launched a reward fund for information leading to the arrest of the chief suspect in the murder of Hannah Miller, whose body was discovered discovered June 30 east of Rhinelander.

Christopher Terrell Anderson is wanted in connection with Miller’s murder. The FBI, U.S. Marshals Service and other law enforcement agencies around the country are assisting in the ongoing manhunt.

Anderson, 30, who goes by the nickname “DJ Bravo” or just “Bravo,” is a black man, 5’10”tall and 245 pounds. Police say Anderson has several identifying tattoos including a large chest tattoo of an owl and the letters GMFB on his right hand. On top of his left hand is a Celtic skull with a halo.



Christopher Terrell Anderson photos courtesy of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department

“The Sheriff’s Office will be starting the fund with $20,000. The Rhinelander Police Department is pledging $5000,” Sheriff Grady Hartman said, in a news release. “I am asking the community to pass the hat and help us get the reward large enough that someone will turn Anderson in to the authorities. We have a goal of raising at least $100,000.”

Hartman is urging community organizations and the public to assist by contributing to the fund.

One person has already been arrested in connection with the death. Seth A. Wakefield is facing charges or conspiracy to commit first-degree intentional homicide and party to a crime of first-degree intentional homicide for his alleged role in the crime. He is being held in the Oneida County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Anyone interested in contributing to this fund should send their donations to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Attention: Hannah Miller Fund, 2000 E. Winnebago Street, Rhinelander, WI 54501. Please include your name and contact information with the donation.