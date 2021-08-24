Several faculty and staff members at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point have been recognized recently for excellence:
- Professor Paul Doruska, forestry, was recently awarded Fellow status through the Society for American Foresters, recognizing his more than 30 years of service to the organization on the local, state and national level. As a Fellow he will serve as an ambassador for the advancement of forestry and will be recognized during local and state meetings and at the national convention.
- Staff at UW-Stevens Point’s Northern Aquaculture Demonstration Facility in Bayfield were recognized with inclusion of their film, “Aquaculture Systems in the Great Lakes,” in the Thunder Bay International Virtual Film Festival. The film was directed by Emma Wiermaa, NADF aquaculture outreach specialist, with writing by Wiermaa, NADF Director Chris Hartleb and Assistant Director Greg Fischer.
- Elizabeth Caufield Felt, an adjunct lecturer in English, published “Wilde Wagers.” A romantic comedy and mystery, the fiction work is about a Victorian actress who gets caught up in a wager orchestrated by playwright Oscar Wilde. It is available through https://elizabethcaulfieldfelt.com/wilde-wagers/.
- Professor Scott Hygnstrom, director of the College of Natural Resources Wisconsin Center for Wildlife and an Extension wildlife specialist, received a 2021 The Wildlife Society (TWS) Fellows Award. The annual award recognizes exceptional service within the wildlife profession to those who have been members of the society for 10 or more years.