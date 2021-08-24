By The Associated Press

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week?s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.

Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)

School Record Points Last Week 1. Franklin (4) 1-0 70 – 2. Muskego (4) 1-0 69 – 3. Sun Prairie 1-0 38 – 4. Hartland Arrowhead 1-0 35 – 5. Kimberly 1-0 33 – 6. Waunakee 1-0 28 – 7. Fond du Lac 1-0 25 – (tie) Whitefish Bay 1-0 25 – 9. DeForest 1-0 18 – 10. Appleton North 0-1 17 –

Others receiving votes: Mukwonago 16. Wauwatosa West 13. Schofield D.C. Everest 10. Hartford Union 7. Menomonie 6. Wausau West 5. Homestead 5. Bay Port 4. Kaukauna 4. Brookfield Central 3. Verona 3. Brookfield East 2. Baraboo 2. Oak Creek 1. Appleton East 1.

Medium Division (301-899)

School Record Points Last Week 1. Catholic Memorial (3) 1-0 60 – 2. Ellsworth (2) 1-0 49 – (tie) Lake Country Lutheran (2) 1-0 49 – 4. Amherst 1-0 28 – 5. Grafton 1-0 26 – 6. Northwestern 1-0 25 – 7. Monroe 1-0 22 – (tie) Lodi 1-0 22 – 9. Stanley Boyd- 1-0 17 – 10. Stratford 1-0 13 –

Others receiving votes: Rice Lake 10. Lake Mills 10. Freedom 9. Luxemburg-Casco 8. Wittenberg-Birnamwood 8. Edgewood 7. Spencer-Columbus Catholic 6. Lomira 5. Marshall 4. Jefferson 3. Wrightstown 1. Plymouth 1. Kohler-Sheboygan Lutheran-Christian 1. Martin Luther 1.

Small Division (300 and lower)

School Record Points Last Week 1. Regis (5) 1-0 62 – 2. Edgar (2) 1-0 46 – 3. Cumberland 1-0 38 – 4. Bangor 1-0 34 – 5. Darlington 1-0 28 – 6. Iola-Scandinavia 1-0 25 – 7. Colby 1-0 23 – 8. Black Hawk-Warren IL 1-0 20 – 9. Oshkosh Lourdes 1-0 17 – 10. Cedar Grove-Belgium 1-0 14 –

Others receiving votes: Abbotsford 12. Auburndale 9. Mondovi 9. Fennimore 8. Nekoosa 6. Highland 5. Hurley 5. Cuba City 5. Pacelli 5. Durand 4. Johnson Creek 3. Hilbert 2. Boyceville 2. Reedsville 2. Randolph 1.