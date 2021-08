WAUSAU – Join Karla Westcott for the next Amnesty International-Wausau meeting from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 31 at La Prima Deli, 529 N. Third St. in Wausau.

The meeting will focus on planning an event at the art festival in September in downtown Wausau.

Amnesty International is a worldwide grassroots organization founded to protect the human rights of all people.