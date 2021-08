WAUSAU- United Way of Marathon County Women United has grant money available for local programs that increase self-sufficiency of women to improve their lives, the lives of their families and the community as a whole.

Requests for more than $500 need to be submitted by Aug. 31. Requests for less than $500 can be submitted throughout the year.

To learn more and submit an application for funds raised during United Way’s Power of the Purse event, visit bit.ly/wugrantapplication.