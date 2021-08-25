Meow there, I’m Taybur!

I’m a handsome feline who wandered this way and that until I came to HSMC. Now I’m ready to settle down and find my one true forever home. I’m a really sweet cat who loves people and just wants to find someone to love me. I’m very friendly, playful and cuddly, so come visit me soon.

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.