Free rapid-results COVID-19 tests, available to community members at all three University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point campuses, have expanded hours of availability.

BinaxNow antigen testing, with results available in 15 minutes, are offered at the following UW-Stevens Point locations:

Stevens Point – Special weekend hours Aug. 28-29: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Science Building Room C124, 2001 Fourth Ave. Schedule tests at http://covidappt.uwsp.edu/point.



Marshfield – Mondays, 8 a.m. to noon, physical education building, 2000 W. Fifth St., http://covidappt.uwsp.edu/marshfield

– Mondays, 8 a.m. to noon, physical education building, 2000 W. Fifth St., http://covidappt.uwsp.edu/marshfield Wausau – Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., art building, 620 S. Seventh Ave., http://covidappt.uwsp.edu/wausau

UW System continues to partner with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to provide Abbott BinaxNOW tests and associated confirmatory PCR tests.

For questions, contact the COVID Hotline at covid@uwsp.edu or 715-346-2619.