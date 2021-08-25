Christina B. Martin

Christina Barbara “Chris” (Wilichowski) Martin, 83, passed away August 21, 2021 at Aspirus Hospice House.

Chris was born August 29, 1937 in Wausau, WI the daughter of the late Frank and Lucy (Koppa) Wilichowski. She married Jerome L. Martin September 13, 1958 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in the town of Cassel.

Chris was a homemaker while her children were at home and was owner and operator, with her husband, at Martin’s Beer & Liquor in Rothchild for 11 years. Chris retired from Shopko in Rothchild in 2008. She enjoyed crafts, needlework, playing cards, polka music, the Packers, baking, and the Casino. Chris enjoyed being with family and friends.

Christina is survived by her four children, 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Children, Russell (Sally) Martin of Hager City, WI, Carolyn (Kirk) Rawlings of Wausau, Annette (John) King of Schofield and Rodney Martin of Schofield; grandchildren, Melissa (Gary) Kluck, Nichole (Dave) Brnusak, Ana (Ben) Pearson, Laura Martin, Elise (Ariez) Sime, Derek King, Mitchell and Everette Martin; great-grandchildren, Hailey, Brayden and Ella Kluck; sisters, Virginella Mroczenski, Sister Laverne Wilichowski, Ruffin Wilichowski; in-laws, Mary Ann Wilichowski and Lorraine Wilichowski; nieces, nephews cousins, and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerome; great grandson Bryson Kluck, siblings, Aloysius Wilichowski, Alfred (Kathleen) Wilichowski, Edwin Wilichowski, Elizabeth (Raymond) Karlen, Anthony (Margaret) Wilichowski, Clarence (Evangeline) Wilichowski, Arthur (Marjorie) Wilichowski, David Wilichowski, Darlene Blaskowski, and Gerald Wilichowski and in-laws, Alphonse Mroczenski and Dorothy Wilichowski.

Funeral Mass will be 11:00 am Tuesday, August 31 at St. Therese Catholic Church, Rothchild. With visitation beginning at 10:00am. Burial will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Funeral Service will be livestreamed at www.brainardfuneral.com. Brainard Funeral Home – Everest Chapel is assisting the family.

Terry J. Winter

Terry J. Winter, 71, passed onto eternal life on Saturday, August 21, 2021.

He was born December 7, 1949 to Chester and Doris (Luedke) Winter. On 7/7/07 he married Karen Schmidt. Terry worked for Marathon Mail Services and enjoyed driving his truck across country.

Terry enjoyed sports, building and renovating projects, and a good Hallmark Movie! He loved his family with all of his heart, and loved watching his children and grandchildren play sports. He even was good for a few pointers! He had a perfectionist personality, with a heart of gold in his jokes and phrases we all will miss. His curious mind and Christian values truly made him the loving man he was to his family and friends. May God Bless the memory of Terry Winter.

He is survived by wife, Karen; children, Ami Johnson, Leah Koskey, Cheri (Chris) Ress, Kati (Jeff) Gress, Becki (Nic) Winter Sienko, Terry Schmidt, Logan (Emmy) Trautman; sisters, Barbara Stewart and Yvonne (Jay) Mokry; sisters-in-law, Fay Winter, Ellen (Jack) McDonald; brothers-in-law, Robert Schmidt, Lloyd (Lori) Schmidt, Jeff Schmidt; grandchildren, Jacob, William and Owen Ress, Matthew and Makayla Gress, Carli Johnson, Elsie and Maysie Winter Sienko, Dustyn Schmidt, Alex Salisbury, Logan and Connor Trautman; great-granddaughter, Delyla Schmidt, and special fur buddy, Teddy.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents, infant brother, James, brother, Robert; brother-in-law, Don Stewart, and daughter, Tracy Salisbury.

Funeral Service will be 3:00 pm Thursday, August 26, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 600 Stevens Dr. Wausau, with visitation beginning at 2:00pm. Livestreaming of the funeral can be viewed at www.helke.com. Helke Funeral Home of Wausau is assisting the family.

Roger D. Liss

Roger Dale Liss, 73, of Hatley, peacefully passed away August 23, 2021 surrounded by his family.

Roger was born in Wausau on March 29, 1948 to parents Chester and Barbara Liss. He graduated from Everest High School and enlisted in the United States Army. After serving his country, he began his trucking career in 1973. He loved trucking and racked up over 6,000,000 miles all over the United States with his canine companion Cooper by his side. No matter where you were in the US you could call Roger and get a good recommendation for food and cheap gas. After retiring from River Valley Express, you could find him riding his Harley, putzing around the house, enjoying the outdoors, cooking his famous pork chops, and fishing. If he could get your ear, he was well known for telling stories.

Roger is survived by his wife Kristi Liss; children Becky (Steve) Gebhart, Nicole Liss, Timothy Liss, Kylie “Mouse” Liss; grandchildren Ethan, Peyton, Austin, Tanner, Tarissa, Amicus; extended family; family pets; his close friends Mark, Mike and Big Jim. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Richard Liss.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, September 2, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1901 Kowalski Rd, Kronenwetter with a visitation beginning at 1:00 PM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

Our family wishes to especially thank, ICU nurse Jackie for her tender loving care. She was so kind and gentle and truly an angel sent from heaven.