Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of people accused of minor infractions or photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances.

If charges are dropped, photos will be removed upon request.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are public record.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

  • Dalice M. Brand, 28, of Rhinelander. Aug. 23, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, misappropriation of identification information to avoid penalty, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Brand B. Biller, 31, of Chippewa Falls. Aug. 19, 2021: Receiving stolen property or a firearm
  • Dalton J. Pierog, 21, of Weston. Aug. 19, 2021: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, manufacturing or delivering LSD
  • Daniel M. Needham, 36, of Rothschild. Aug. 19, 2021; Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia – repeater
  • WANTED: Diante J. Bantz, 22, of Wausau. Arrest warrant issued Aug. 24, 2021: Bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer
  • Joshua B. Michelson, 36, of Rothschild. Aug. 19, 2021: Fraud against a financial institution, misappropriation of identification information to obtain money, forgery-uttering
  • Joseph K. Williams, 46, of Marinette. Aug. 24, 2021: Strangulation and suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct
  • Jonathan W. Tomcek, 39, of Wausau. Bail jumping, disorderly conduct
  • Jesse A. Wiese, 37, of Wausau. Aug. 19, 2021: Bail jumping, operating while revoked
  • Gregory R. Phillips, 61, of Wausau. Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping
  • Julian Alvarez, 39, of Mosinee. Aug. 23, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping
  • Karl J. Brown, 29, of Wausau. Possession of methamphetamine, manufacture or delivery of amphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping
  • Luke A. Deremer, 29, of Wausau. Aug. 20, 2021: Third degree sexual assault, disorderly conduct – repeater
  • Melissa A. Moyer, 42, of Wausau. Aug. 23, 2021: Bail jumping, operating while revoked
  • Patrick J. Postler, 36, of Whitelake. Aug. 19, 2021: Causing mental harm to a child
  • Tanner P. Dobizl, 23, of Wausau. Aug. 24, 2021: Disorderly conduct as a domestic abuse repeater, resisting or obstructing an officer
  • WANTED: Talise G. Matchopatow, 23. Warrant issued Aug. 26, 2021: Battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer; throw or discharge bodily fluid at a public safety worker; disorderly conduct
  • WANTED: Steven A. Heslip, 49, of Wausau. Arrest warrant issued Aug. 25, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Richard C. Hoffman, 53. Aug. 25, 2021: Burglary, robbery with the use of force, bail jumping
  • Thomas A. Bembenek, 25, of Stevens Point. Aug. 23, 2021: Stalking, criminal trespassing, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, bail jumping
  • Troy A. Olsen, 46, of Wausau. Aug. 25, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespassing, bail jumping, disorderly conduct