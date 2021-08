By Shereen Siewert

One person was injured Thursday in a single-vehicle rollover near Wausau, according to emergency scanner traffic.

The crash was reported at about 9:15 a.m. in the westbound on-ramp of Hwy. 29 at County Hwy. Y in Hatley. The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Deputies and rescue crews on scene indicate the driver’s injuries appear to be minor. The cause of the crash has not yet been specified.

No names have been released.