By Shereen Siewert

A medical helicopter was summoned Friday to a head-on collision in northern Wisconsin near Eagle River, according to emergency scanner traffic.

The crash, on Hwy. 45 at Hwy. 17 north between Eagle River and Conover, was reported just after 1:30 p.m. Deputies who first arrived on scene immediately called for a helicopter, which was dispatched from Rhinelander.

At least one person is trapped inside a vehicle and at least two people are injured.

This is a developing story that will be updated.