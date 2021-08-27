WAUSAU, Wis. (Aug. 26) – Justin Mondeik’s second straight championship at State Park Speedway was capped in fittingly dominant fashion for his 2021 season.



Mondeik finished with a sweep of the final night of racing at the track, setting fast time, winning the fast heat and then taking the 60-lap feature in the Auto Select Super Late Models presented by C-Tech on Season Championship Night.



Mondeik capped a briskly run full race program that concluded in less than two hours to beat incoming weather, taking the lead from Jason Weinkauf on lap 40 and leading the rest of the way. The Gleason driver won his seventh feature of the season at the track and finished 96 points ahead of runner-up Weinkauf in the final season point standings.



Mondeik came from the eighth starting spot on Thursday and had to be patient, as he was locked in a battle with Dillon Mackesy for nearly 10 laps early on before taking over the fourth spot. He later had to fight to get back the second position he initially moved into by lap 21, choosing to start on the inside of the second row on a pair of mid-race restarts after cautions and falling back to third briefly before rallying back.



Mondeik moved back into second on lap 32 after muscling inside of Travis Volm on the front stretch. Weinkauf, who a week prior won the Wayne ‘Lodi’ Lodholz Memorial at State Park, held an eight car length lead at that point, but the margin evaporated within five laps.



Mondeik looked inside of Weinkauf for three laps before taking to the outside on lap 40 to take the lead. He would cruise from there, finishing 1.387 seconds ahead of Weinkauf at the finish.



Weinkauf finished second after leading 25 laps, taking over first on lap 15 from early leader M.G. Gajewski, who started on the outside of the front row and led the first 14 laps. Volm held off Rayce Haase for third, as the two dueled for position for the final 15 laps. Mark Mackesy rounded out the top five.







Results

Auto Select Super Late Models pres. by C-Tech

Fast Qualifier: Justin Mondeik, Gleason, 13.719 sec.

First Heat: 1. M.G. Gajewski, Wausau; 2. Tom Gee, Sobieski; 3. Noah Gajewski, Marathon; 4. Todd Handrick, Wausau; 5. Mike Cox Jr., Hazelhurst

Second Heat: 1. Mondeik; 2. Travis Volm, Wausau; 3. Jason Weinkauf, Merrill; 4. Dillon Mackesy, Athens; 5. Rayce Haase, Wausau; 6. Levon Van Der Geest, Merrill; 7. Mark Mackesy, Wausau

Feature: 1. Mondeik; 2. Weinkauf; 3. T. Volm; 4. Haase; 5. M. Mackesy; 6. M.G. Gajewski; 7. D. Mackesy; 8. N. Gajewski; 9. Handrick; 10. Gee; 11. Van Der Geest; 12. Cox





Stankowski, Breitenfeldt clinch first titles as Spatz, Strachota, Seliger take final features of 2021



WAUSAU, Wis. (Aug. 26) – Mitch Stankowski was one of the hardest chargers at State Park Speedway all season, but it was consistency that earned him his first-ever track championship at the Rib Mountain quarter-mile.



Stankowski clinched his first Advance Auto Parts Pure Stocks championship with his eighth top-three finish of 2021, finishing second in the final feature race of the season on Season Championship Night at State Park. He finished with 695 points for the season, 34 points ahead of Mosinee’s Alex Volm in the season point standings.



Stankowski finished second or better in a feature for the sixth time this season, coming in behind only Jeff Spatz in the season finale. Spatz led all 20 laps and held off Stankowski and Volm for the final eight laps to pick up his second feature win of the season.



Stankowski finished with just one feature win on the season but was fast every week, setting fast time nine of 10 weeks. The Wausau driver regularly worked from the back of the pack in feature racing to challenge for wins, and also is now in line for a possible championship double. Stankowski currently holds the lead in the IMCA Stock Cars class on the dirt track at Tomahawk Speedway.



Both Volm and Stankowski challenged Spatz for the win on Thursday, and the two ran side-by-side right behind Spatz for most of the final six laps. Volm even had a look to the inside of the leader on the backstretch on the final lap before Spatz closed the door and held on to win.



Eric Breitenfeldt of Wausau joined Stankowski as a first-time champion at State Park, holding off Garret Strachota in the final point standings by 19 points in the Rockstar Energy Drink Mini Stocks.



Strachota closed the gap on the final night by winning the 20-lap feature Thursday. He passed Tom Lecher on lap 8 and led the rest of the way for his second feature win of the season.

Breitenfeldt needed only to avoid a finish deep in the pack in the 14-car feature, and he stayed in the mix near the front of the field even as he was battled traffic most of the race. Breitenfeldt got as high as fourth hallway through the race before slipping back to fifth, finishing behind Brad Abt with a career-best runner-up finish, Hunter Landwehr finishing third and Tom Lecher in fourth.



George Seliger made it look easy all season in clinching his fourth career Snap-on Mini Mods championship even before the final week of racing. Seliger still returned for the season finale and set a torrid pace again in winning his eighth feature of the season.



Seliger took the top spot from early leader John Lietz of Mosinee on lap 9 and never trailed again in the 20-lap main. While much of the pack jockeyed for position behind him, Seliger took off and finished more than a quarter-lap ahead of Lietz at the finish and half a lap or more ahead of the rest of the field.



Lietz finished second for his best feature finish of the season. Dale Louze of Mosinee also had his best feature run of the season, finishing third driving the car typically run by Jim Lietz, and led a group of seven cars battling for position much of the race that included recent feature winner Chad Ferge finishing eighth.







Results

Advance Auto Parts Pure Stocks

Fast Qualifier: Mitch Stankowski, Wausau, 15.504 sec.

Heat: 1. Brett Breitenfeldt, Wausau; 2. Alex Volm, Mosinee; 3. Stankowski; 4. Brian Schramm, Wausau; 5. Jeff Spatz, Wausau; 6. Brian Lashua, Nekoosa

Feature: 1. Spatz; 2. Stankowski; 3. A. Volm; 4. B. Breitenfeldt; 5. Schramm; 6. Lashua

Snap-on Mini Mods

Fast Qualifier: George Seliger, Wausau, 15.734 sec.

First Heat: 1. John Lietz, Mosinee; 2. Kole Ferge, Edgar; 3. Shawn Kemnetz, Hancock; 4. Evan Call, Aniwa; 5. Keagen Benz, Wausau

Second Heat: 1. Chad Ferge, Weston; 2. Kevin Tessmer, Wausau; 3. Seliger; 4. Joe Kuehn, Wausau; 5. Dale Louze, Mosinee

Feature: 1. Seliger; 2. Lietz; 3. Louze; 4. Kuehn; 5. Call; 6. K. Ferge; 7. Tessmer; 8. C. Ferge; 9. Kemnetz; 10. Benz

Rockstar Energy Drink Mini Stocks

Fast Qualifier: Hunter Landwehr, Stratford, 16.585 sec.

First Heat: 1. Kendra Baumann, Wausau; 2. Joey Blaschka, Wausau; 3. Tyler Muller, Sun Prairie; 4. Amanda Rowe, Mosinee; 5. Jen Richard, Weston

Second Heat: 1. Ashley Schoone, Gleason; 2. Brad Abt, Schofield; 3. Tom Lecher, Wausau; 4. Brad Lecher, Wausau; 5. Chris Boykins, Wausau

Third Heat: 1. Eric Breitenfeldt, Wausau; 2. Garret Strachota, Wausau; 3. Zach Budleski, Wausau; 4. Landwehr

Feature: 1. Strachota; 2. Abt; 3. Landwehr; 4. T. Lecher; 5. B. Breitenfeldt; 6. Budleski; 7. Schoone; 8. B. Lecher; 9. Rowe; 10. Blaschka; 11. Baumann; 12. Boykins; 13. Richard; 14. Muller