Barbara J. Hunger

Barbara Jean Hunger, 92 of Wausau passed away on August 20, 2021 at Primrose Memory Care, Weston.

Barbara was born July 27, 1927 in Wausau to the late Herbert and Louis (Harkness) Genrich. After graduating from Wausau High School and Lawrence College Barbara married her longtime sweetheart Harlan Hunger, better known as Fuzzy. Barb and Fuzzy were married 62 years and had two children.

Barbara was incredibly active in the community. She served on the Wausau School Board from 1967 to 1972. Barb and Fuzzy also established the first Junior Golf Program at the Wausau Country Club. Barbara was a member of the Girl Scout Council Board of Directors, a Girl Scout troop leader, a cub den mother for the Boy Scouts of America and a Sunday school teacher. In 1971 Barbara and Fuzzy purchased Marathon Travel Agency in Wausau. They traveled the world visiting several countries including Europe, the former USSR, China and more than 40 Caribbean Islands. They hosted a weekly TV Show “Travel Talk” which aired on Sunday nights. Barb became involved in the Wausau Area Visitor and Convention Council, served on the Board of Directors of the Woodson YMCA, served as Director of the Central National Bank and was on the Board of Directors of the Wausau Area Chamber of Commerce and Treasurer of the First United Methodist Church. She was the first woman President in the 85-year history of the Wausau Chamber. Amongst her achievements Barbara was proud to receive the Athena Award and the prestigious Woman of Vision award.

In 1993 Barbara and Fuzzy sold their business and simplified their lives. Barbara loved playing bridge, cribbage, golf and spending time with family. Barbara had many dogs throughout her life and loved them all. Her favorite saying was “I like most dogs better than most people”.

Barbara was an avid sports fan, a Green Bay Packer season ticket holder, attending the 1967 Ice Bowl game. She was a huge Duke Blue Devils fan and enjoyed cheering for Wausau East, Brewers, the Bucks and the Badgers.

She will be remembered as a thoughtful and headstrong leader and as one friend commented “often wrong but never in doubt”.

Barbara is survived by her children Terri Towle and her husband John Towle, Scott Hunger and his wife Ann (Becker) Hunger. Her grandchildren Sean Towle, Caitlyn (Towle) Lameira, great grandchildren Sawyer and Gavin Towle. She is preceded in death by her husband Fuzzy and grandchild Brodie Towle.

The family welcomes you to join them for a visitation on Thursday, September 9, 2021 from 4:00pm – 6:00pm at Brainard Funeral Home, 522 Adams Street, Wausau. Services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Marathon County Humane Society or the First United Methodist Church. Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Norman L. Burgoyne

Norman Burgoyne, 84, of Weston passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital under the comfort care of hospice services, with his wife of 60 years by his side.

He was born June 13, 1937 in the town of Easton, Wisconsin to the late Ervin and Sadie (Barden) Burgoyne. He attended school in Wausau and graduated from Wausau High School.

On July 29, 1961 he married Mathilda “Mattie” Heise at Grace Evangelical and Reform Church in Wausau, WI and together raised their three children.

Norman worked for G & B Produce and in 1986 started, owned, and operated Burgoyne’s Toilet Rental and Septic Service, INC until 1999 when he sold to his son.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and going to Sturgeon Bay with his son and cousins for salmon fishing. He loved going snowmobiling and taking his family camping and traveling across the United States, especially in Tennessee, Florida and going to visit his brother and sister-in-law in Georgia. He was a soft-hearted man who will be greatly missed.

Norman loved his family and grandchildren very much and loved to play little jokes all the time on them especially the grandchildren. He loved going to their ball games and other sporting events. When the grand kids were small, he played Santa Clause many times and loved to wrap their gifts with duct tape, so it took longer to open. Norman loved to watch the Green Bay Packers and WI Badgers. He also enjoyed watching old movies such as Gunsmoke, Bonanza, Texas Ranger, and wrestling. He loved going out to eat especially at the Pizza Ranch and always had to have a root beer float for dessert. Most important to him was his family. He loved it when they came over and he tried so hard to help them even at the end.

Norman is survived by his wife, Mattie; children, Cindy Nooyen of Weston, Wanda Heinzen of Weston, and Brian (Angie) Burgoyne of Ringle; grandchildren, Leigh (Alexander Heinecke) Nooyen, Tyler Heinzen, Melissa Burgoyne, Travis Heinzen and Megan Burgoyne; siblings, Gerald (Kathy) Burgoyne and Dale (Jean) Burgoyne; in-laws, Gaylon (Shirley) Heise and Ronald Heise; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; niece, Suzanne Burgoyne; niece, Lisa Heise; in-laws, Lawrence (Freida) Heise; brother-in law, Charles Heise and sister-in-law, Elaine (Art) Steidinger.

A special thank you to Bill and Marge Tice for all their love, support and help they gave when Norman was sick, also to friend, Kevin Krejci and brother, Gaylon Heise for all the help and rides to Marshfield. It truly was appreciated, God Bless you all.

Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Monday, August 30 at Brainard Funeral Home of Weston – Everest Chapel. Funeral will be 11:00am Tuesday, August 31 at Brainard Funeral Home of Weston, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Park of Wausau. www.BrainardFuneral.com

Mary J. Bauer

Mary Jo Bauer passed away Monday, August 23, 2021. Life started for her in Kirksville, MO, on May 19, 1933 as the daughter of Willis and Marie Christner. The big event of her childhood, besides her little sister Georgia, was at age eight when the family’s moved to Elkhorn, WI. She quickly learned to drop the southern accent and speak the ‘language of Wisconsin.’ After graduation from Lawrence University, she moved to Wausau where she met the love of her life, marrying Keith Bauer in 1957. She was a biology teacher, wife, mother, and dairy farmer. She was active for decades in Wisconsin Women for Agriculture and was a member of First United Methodist Church of Wausau. Mary Jo was also a card shark, at least to those who challenged her at 500 or Cribbage.

She is survived by her children Mark Bauer, Roger (Linda) Wiard-Bauer, Bette Montgomery, and Paul (Michelle) Bauer; grandchildren Willis and Clark (Krista) Bauer, Marika and Kirsten Wiard-Bauer, Michael Montgomery, Nicki (CJ) Campuzano, Ashley Vorass, Jacob (Claire) and Abbi Bauer, as well as many nieces, nephews, great- and great-great grandchildren.

Mary Jo is the last of her generation in the family, preceded in death by her husband Keith, her sister Georgia, and her much loved brother- and sister in-laws Elaine (Don), Dean (Margaret), Tenis, and Peter (Beverly).

We would like to thank the staff at Sylvan Crossing on Evergreen as well as Aspirus Hospice Care for the excellent care in her final days.

A memorial service will be held at Brainard Funeral Home, Wausau, with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. and service at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August, 28th, 2021.

Gary G. Martens

Gary G. Martens, 80 of Gile, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday, August 20, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born on October 29, 1940, son of the late Walter and Adeline (Klima) Martens. Gary honorably served his country in the US Army. On April 5, 1975, he married Dorothy Cardini in Montreal, Wisconsin. She survives.

Gary worked for Auto Glass Specialists in Ironwood, and later for Jacquart Manufacturing in Ironwood prior to his retirement. He had a great love for nature and the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing and hunting duck and deer. Gary was an avid bowler and participated in leagues for many years.

Survivors include his wife Dorothy Martens of Gile, WI; Sisters-in-law, Angie Martens of Wausau, Patricia (Steve) Tobisch of Highbridge, WI, and Chris (Phil) Mulder of Jenison, MI; many nieces and nephews of Wausau, Highbridge, WI, and Jenison, MI.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Greg Martens.

Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Hurley, WI. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at the church. Friends will be invited to gather at Dorothy’s home following the service.

Helke Funeral Home, Wausau, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Jean M. Weaver

Jean Marie (Mathie) Weaver, age “29” at heart, passed away on August 21, 2021, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. She was born on November 2, 1966, to John “Jack” and Pat Mathie in Wausau, Wisconsin, and graduated from Wausau East High School in 1985. After high school, Jean attended NTC, where she received a degree in early childhood education, and later a degree to become a registered nurse.

In August of 1987, Jean married the love of her life, James “Jim” Weaver at Christ Lutheran Church in Wausau. Together they were blessed with four children and three grandchildren.

For many years, Jean enjoyed spending weekends with her family at “the cottage” on the Spirit Flowage in Tomahawk, where she connected with nature and honed her fishing skills. Jean always had a love of animals, with a four-legged friend never far behind her. Later on, Jean, Jim and family made frequent trips “up north” to swim in the clear waters of Crystal Lake and to reconnect with family in this cherished place. After their children left the house and they became “empty nesters,” Jean and Jim traveled almost yearly to Austin, Texas, to visit her sister while relishing in her love of music that was cultivated at a young age by her passion and skill for playing flute. While down south, they always visited the southern shores of Texas to enjoy the ocean, one of Jean’s most treasured places.

Jean worked as a registered nurse for more than 17 years in several local healthcare facilities, including the St. Joseph’s PICU, St. Clare’s emergency department, Marshfield Clinic walk-in, and most recently, the MSICU at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. Friends and coworkers remember her as a hardworking and dedicated nurse who brought joy to her patients, and anyone in need of cheering up, with her sense of humor.

Jean is survived by her husband of 34 years, Jim, and their children, John Weaver (Katie), Hannah Spranger (Robert), Molly Weaver (Robert Trittin), and Benjamin Weaver; and her grandchildren, Parker Spranger, Ellis Spranger and Paisley Weaver. She is also survived by her mother, Pat Mathie, her sister Pamela Mathie (Steve Knoll), her mother-in-law, Nancy Weaver, and many in-laws, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jack Mathie, her father-in-law, Ellis Weaver, and many beloved aunts, uncles and grandparents.

The Jean Weaver family invites you to a visitation on Thursday, September 2, 2021, from 4:00 – 7:30 PM and a celebration of life at 7:30 PM at Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau, WI 54401.

Raymond Hangartner

Raymond Hangartner, 98 of Bowler, died on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Copperleaf Assisted Living, Rothschild.

Raymond was born on April 4, 1923 in the Town of Bartelme, Shawano County, the son of William and Mary (Goglin) Hangartner.

On April 16, 1955, Raymond was united in marriage to Betty Schmidt in Gresham. She preceded him in death on July 3, 2008.

Raymond farmed for many years in the Town of Bartelme. He was a very hardworker and his life was the farm and everything around the farm.

He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Bowler. Raymond enjoyed trips to the casino and going to auctions.

Survivors include five sons, Curtis (Diane) Hangartner of Wausau, Steven (Judy) Hangartner of Sheboygan, Terry Hangartner of Bowler, Jay Hangartner of Oshkosh and Kim (Toni) Hangartner of Gresham; three grandchildren, Brian Hangartner, Kristin (Tom) Polkki and Alyssa Hangartner; step-grandson, Shawn Fischer; step great-grandson, Mason Fischer; one sister, Marion (Floyd) Otto; sister-in-law, Marjorie Filter, and many nieces and nephews.

Raymond was preceded in death by his wife; parents; and four siblings, Irma Dahse, Elmer, Albert, and Melvin Hangartner.

A funeral service will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Bowler on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 11 AM with Rev. Mark Hesse presiding. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 9 AM until the time of service at church. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Town of Almon, Shawano County.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the Raymond Hangartner memorial fund which will be donated to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Bowler.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.