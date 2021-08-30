Join Wisconsin Literacy’s Journey Through Literacy Sept. 8 through Sept. 22 and listen to, learn from and engage with the experiences of people who have improved their lives through literacy. The steps to literacy are easy:

Register at https://wisconsinliteracy.org/take-the-journey

Choose activities from the Journey Through Literacy map

Track your progress on the map

Collect your gift certificate – just submit your completed map with a donation.

Enter your local literacy program in a raffle to win $100, $250 or $500

A closing event, “Journey’s End” with Michael Perry, New York Times bestselling author, humorist, playwright and radio show host from New Auburn, will be held at noon Sept. 22.