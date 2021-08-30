WAUSAU – Northcentral Technical College began its fall semester today, Aug. 30, with flexible course options for classes that start through October.

NTC Connect, a new way for students to decide where and how they learn, gives students the opportunity to choose the delivery mode that fits their preference and schedule. Students enrolled in NTC Connect courses can choose the way they attend each class (in-person, online or live online through Zoom) on a day-to-day or week-by-week basis.

To see the full listing of NTC Connect courses and programs, visit www.ntc.edu/ntcconnect.