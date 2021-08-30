WAUSAU – Held Sept. 11 and 12 this year, Wausau’s Artrageous Weekend celebrates four events held throughout Wausau – Art in the Park at Marathon Park, Festival of Arts in downtown Wausau, the Center for the Visual Arts galleries in downtown and “Birds in Art” at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum. Whether you’re on the west side, east side, or downtown, visual arts are at their finest.

Downtown, Wausau’s Festival of Arts celebrates exceptional artwork, free entertainment, and children and adult activities. Since its inception in 1965, patrons can enjoy and purchase artwork in a variety of styles and price ranges from more than 100 juried, professional artists from all over the United States.

While there, you can enjoy a variety of food selections offered at the food court, and then sit back and enjoy musical entertainment at the 400 Block stage provided by local favorites and nationally known performers. Families can enjoy entertainment geared for younger patrons at the Family Stage and a variety of hands-on art activities in the Family Art area. Back again this year is Still Young at Art classes geared toward adults. Classes will be held this year in the Center for Visual Arts third floor classroom. Registration and class information can be accessed on the Festival of Arts website.

Art in the Park, organized by the Wisconsin Valley Art Association, brings together more than 120 exhibitors in the East Gate Hall and Exhibition Building in Marathon Park on Stewart Avenue near 17th Avenue on Wausau’s west side. Affordable art and hand-crafted items available for purchase include pottery, wearable art, paintings, photography, and more. Food and beverages are available for purchase from local non-profit groups and businesses; ATM available. Free admission. Saturday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

Center for the Visual Arts, 427 N. Fourth Street, is a visual arts organization working to engage people in the visual arts and add to the livability of the Wausau regional community. It offers free exhibits in four professional gallery spaces, affordable art classes for children and adults through the CVA School of Art, the CVA Gift Shop, and collaborations with other local organizations and businesses to enrich the community. Free admission. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m; Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

“Birds in Art” opening weekend at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum features extended hours. In its 46th year, this internationally renowned exhibition features work by some of the world’s most talented artists. Browse galleries to see fresh artistic takes on birds through original paintings, sculptures and graphics created within the past three years. Always free admission. Special opening-weekend hours: Saturday, Sept. 11, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 12, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. “Birds in Art” is scheduled to remain on view through Nov. 28.

With public safety in mind, the FOA Board of Directors recommends that visitors follow current CDC guidelines when attending the festival.

For more information, visit http://www.wausaufoa.org, email questions to info@wausaufoa.org, or call 715-212-1166.

Free shuttle bus

Take the free Metro Ride shuttle bus among Artrageous’ four locations. Pick-up site downtown is at the corner of Fourth and Jefferson streets. The shuttles run every 15-20 minutes between sites during Artrageous Weekend hours on Saturday and Sunday.





