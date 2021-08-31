STEVENS POINT – The Central Wisconsin Symphony Orchestra debuts its 73rd season of Musically Reimagined by offering a full orchestra concert of all-time favorite movie themes.

“Movie Magic” will be performed under the direction of Andres Moran and feature singers Laura Lydia Paruzynski and Ian Garthwaite. Steven Bjella will be the featured violin soloist performing his last concert as the CWSO concertmaster after decades in the position.

The concert opens with a medley of pieces, including “Hooray for Hollywood,” “Singin’ in the Rain,” “As Time Goes By” and “A Day in the Life of a Fool.”

The program finishes with a medley of John Williams’ music from “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.”

The concert is free and open to the public and free-will donations are encouraged. It will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 18 on The 400 Block stage at 401 N. Third St. in Wausau.

For more information about the CWSO, call 715-345-7726 or visit cwso.org.