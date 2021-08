Wausau Pilot & Review

Newman Catholic defeated Pacelli in a Monday soccer matchup by a score of 2-1.

Luis Sandoval, assisted by Jackson Varline, scoredd at 19:58 for Newman, while Peyton Heinz scored an unassisted goal at 23:10.

Max Grabiec scored the sole goal for Pacelli.

Newman’s Owen Reeves had three saves, while Grant Hinker racked up eight.