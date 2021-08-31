By Shereen Siewert

A 24-year-old man convicted of multiple sex offenses will be released next month in Wausau, according to a notification bulletin issued Tuesday.

Kurt B. Jacobs will be released Sept. 14 after reaching his mandatory release date. He will be placed on supervision administered by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

In 2017, Jacobs was convicted of child enticement and of repeated acts of sexual assault of the same child. He was sentenced to five years in prison but received credit for time served while awaiting trial.

Jacobs will be placed on the intensive supervision program and will be monitored by sex offender agent specialists. He will live in transitional housing near the Marathon County Courthouse, will be monitored by GPS and will be on a highly restricted schedule with time out in the community for work and treatment, police said. He will remain on supervision until 2031.

His ongoing address and status can be accessed through the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry at www.widocoffenders.org.